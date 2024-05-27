Payment should begin by end of the month for Florida’s toll relief program

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you use Florida’s toll roads frequently, you should be getting a rebate from the state soon.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said a bill extending Florida’s toll relief program still completes the administrative process.

They said payments will begin by the end of the month.

Any SunPass or E-PASS customers who pass through 35 monthly tolls automatically qualify for the program.

