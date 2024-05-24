Sunpass toll relief delayed, here’s when the money will hit your account

ORLANDO, Fla. — FDOT officials say drivers who qualified for a toll relief credit last month are just a few days away from their refunds.

The 50% credits are typically paid out on the 15th of the following month. Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature signed a bill extending the program for another 12 months beginning April 1, 2024.

However, FDOT said the first payment under the extension is being held up as the law finishes the administrative process.

“Customers will begin to see credits on their accounts starting at the end of May,” an agency spokesperson confirmed, when asked about the delay.

Any driver with a Sunpass or E-Pass will automatically qualify for the credit if the transponder pinged at 35 tolls or more last month along qualifying Florida roads.

More information about the toll relief program can be found here.

