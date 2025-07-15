Suspect leads police in foot chase through Winter Park neighborhood

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A man is accused of taking Winter Park police officers on a wild foot chase, as seen in body camera video.

Rashard Brinson, 42, is accused of driving recklessly and running through yards and even a home in the neighborhood, taking many residents by surprise.

In the video, the officer can be heard demanding Brinson to raise his hands.

An officer runs after him right into a home of an unsuspecting neighbor. The suspect tried to hide behind a piano inside a house off Roxbury Road.

Police say the suspect locked the bathroom door and climbed out the window.

A man tried helping the officer find Brinson. The officer then continued chasing the suspect.

The officer can be seen on video hurdling a fence in order to keep up with Brinson, startling neighbors like Eraina Gee.

“It pushed me to scream ‘who’s in my backyard’ and then for the police to be coming over the wall saying ‘where are they at,” said Gee.

After jumping over several fences, Brinson was found lying down by a carport and was arrested. Police say they later found a large amount of cocaine and marijuana in his car.

He’s charged with trafficking cocaine and fleeing from police.

According to court records, Brinson was charged with DUI with injuries and pleaded not guilty. Officers say they initially tried pulling him over for having dark tint on his windows, but he refused to stop.

He remains in jail on $13,000 bail.

