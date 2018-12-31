Which roads are closed? How do I get home? Your downtown Orlando New Year's guide

ORLANDO, Fla. - The countdown is on to 2019, and downtown Orlando is readying to host its annual New Year’s celebrations complete with live music, drink specials and the traditional “Orange Ball Drop.”
To prepare for the celebrations, the city is closing roads and upping security across downtown Orlando.
Heading downtown tonight? Keep an eye out for road closures:— City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) December 31, 2018
Orange Ave. from Robinson to Church closed starting at *8:30 p.m.*
Intersections at Magnolia, Garland, Hughey & Rosalind going into DTO blocked at night.
North and South lanes of Rosalind, Garland & Hughey open. pic.twitter.com/BBcsS9mV3M
Many have asked, and the answer is NO, there will not be fireworks at Lake Eola on New Years Eve! 😱 pic.twitter.com/gdRXhYoSiQ— Lake Eola (@LakeEolaPark) December 28, 2018
In addition to monitoring crowds expected downtown, police are warning against drunken driving and firing guns at midnight.
With Christmas is in the rear-view mirror and New Years Day on the horizon, Florida highways become some of the busiest in the nation. The Orlando Police Department would like to remind everyone to please drive safely and finish the year happy and healthy. pic.twitter.com/CFq5Z5txA1— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 26, 2018
Great message from our friends at @TampaPD— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 30, 2018
Don't ring in the New Year with a gun - the results can be tragic.
Have a safe and happy New Year, everyone! https://t.co/XtN6URDmiY
Make a plan and remember to choose a designated driver before heading out. AAA Safe Ride Home programs are available only in select areas. For more information visit: https://t.co/DFjXcnFmHs. Drive safely! pic.twitter.com/V5Orz8fEB0— AAA (@AAAnews) December 31, 2018
SERVICE ALERT REMINDER: Streets around the City of Orlando will be closed on Monday, December 31, from 10:00p to 2:00a, for the New Year’s Eve celebration. https://t.co/8R14DlaAkQ pic.twitter.com/l9gl6KsbWd— LYNX (@lynxbusorlando) December 31, 2018
SunRail is closed TOMORROW 1/1/2019 for New Year's Day. Normal schedule runs today and resumes Wednesday, 1/2/2019. Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/BK7I9BOPHB— SunRail (@RideSunRail) December 31, 2018
