  • Which roads are closed? How do I get home? Your downtown Orlando New Year's guide

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The countdown is on to 2019, and downtown Orlando is readying to host its annual New Year’s celebrations complete with live music, drink specials and the traditional “Orange Ball Drop.”

    To prepare for the celebrations, the city is closing roads and upping security across downtown Orlando.

    In addition to monitoring crowds expected downtown, police are warning against drunken driving and firing guns at midnight.

