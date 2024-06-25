Why you could hear a sonic boom today

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center are getting ready to launch a weather satellite.

Scientists say the GOES-U satellite is the most advanced weather satellite ever made.

The GOES-U satellite is set to launch at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on a Falcon Heavy rocket.

NASA said about eight minutes after liftoff, Falcon Heavy’s side boosters will be land on Landing Zone 1 and Landing Zone 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

There is a possibility that residents of Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, Volusia, Polk, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee County counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing.

NASA said what residents experience will depend on weather and other conditions.

