Widespread showers fade in the evening but pickup early Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Moisture returned to the area today, which resulted in more widespread showers and a few storms.

The activity will fade away this evening, but more showers will be possible in the early morning. Temps will be in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, Sept. 28 (WFTV)

Once again, scattered showers and a few storms will develop during the daytime hours, with a blend of sun and clouds. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the low 90s.

Read: At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene’s deadly march across southeastern US

The somewhat elevated rain chances will continue next week, with slightly drier air arriving on Tuesday.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, Sept. 28 (WFTV)

Temps for much of the week will be in the low 90s.

Read: WATCH: SpaceX & NASA set to launch Crew-9 mission after Helene delay

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group