  • Wildfire in DeBary jumps containment lines, threatening power plant, railroad, firefighters say

    By: Megan Cruz , James Tutten

    DEBARY, Fla. - A wildfire in Volusia County is threatening a power plant and railroad after jumping containment lines, firefighters said.

    The wildfire was reported to be around 50 acres and 50 percent contained by the Florida Forest Service on Saturday night.

    FFS said the wildfire had grown to 73 acres just before noon Sunday before the update saying it was no longer contained.

    Firefighters have requested multiple resources to help battle the blaze.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

