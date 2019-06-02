0 Wildfire in DeBary jumps containment lines, threatening power plant, railroad, firefighters say

DEBARY, Fla. - A wildfire in Volusia County is threatening a power plant and railroad after jumping containment lines, firefighters said.

The wildfire was reported to be around 50 acres and 50 percent contained by the Florida Forest Service on Saturday night.

FFS said the wildfire had grown to 73 acres just before noon Sunday before the update saying it was no longer contained.

Firefighters have requested multiple resources to help battle the blaze.

Multiple agencies are involved. You see Forest Service and Orange City in this pic, but I’ve also seen DeBary Fire and Volusia County Fire. @FFS_Bunnell says lightning sparked this fire yesterday. #DutchmansBendFire @WFTV #WFTV #Breaking #wildfire pic.twitter.com/7k9Or13J8U — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) June 2, 2019

This helicopter right here was a big part of containing the fire today. Sorry about the orientation - the video won’t turn! @WFTV #WFTV #DutchmansBendFire #wildfire #breaking pic.twitter.com/PrUf6b4mMI — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) June 2, 2019

Just got an update from ⁦@FFS_Bunnell⁩ - the fire has DOUBLED in size to 140 acres. Less than 30 minutes ago, it was only 25% contained. Now it’s 75% contained. @WFTV #WFTV #breaking #dutchmansbendfire #wildfire pic.twitter.com/yBUNsA4h9b — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) June 2, 2019

WILDFIRE UPDATE. The #DutchmansBendFire has jumped the containment lines and is now threatening power plant and railroad. Multiple resources have been called in to assist. @VolusiaSheriff pic.twitter.com/owkWd89v25 — FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) June 2, 2019

WILDFIRE UPDATE: The #DutchmansBendFire is 50% contained @ 73 acres. There will be a lot of heavy equipment in the area working and falling trees. PLEASE avoid the area if possible for your safety and the safety of all personnel working to contain this fire. @VolusiaSheriff pic.twitter.com/ZhnOlUNKMg — FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) June 2, 2019

#DutchmansBendFire in Debary is estimated @ 50 acres and 50% contained. NO structures are in danger at this time! @NWSMelbourne indicates that there is potential for smoke impacts to the @CityofDebary over night so PLEASE use caution when driving, avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/2JHJNfBAOo — FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) June 2, 2019

