‘WILL RUN’: Motorcyclist speeds 145 mph from Volusia County deputies, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is facing a long list of charges after he fled from law enforcement in Volusia County.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said its helicopter was in pursuit of the rider as he was going 145 mph on Interstate 4.

Deputies said 19-year-old Austin Jarvis was taunting police as he fled from a traffic stop.

Several police departments assisted Volusia County deputies in tracking down Jarvis, including Port Orange, New Smyrna, Ormond Beach, Edgewater and South Daytona.

Deputies said Jarvis is facing multiple charges, including having a counterfeit license plate that spells “WILL RUN.”

