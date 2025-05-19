Windermere High School placed on ‘hold’ after reports of possible weapon on campus, officials say

WINDERMERE, Fla. — Windermere High School was placed on a “hold” Monday after reports of a weapon possibly being on campus, according to officials.

A school official told Channel 9 that Orange County deputies were called to investigate the incident and the hold was placed as a precaution.

Officials have not confirmed what may have been found during the search.

No injuries have been reported and all students and staff at the school are safe, officials said.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

