Windy and cool on Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be windy and cooler today, with highs in the 70s.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said strong winds at the coastline could usher a sprinkle or two inland.
But most of us will spend our Sunday dry.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows in the 50s and low 60s.
Temperatures will return to warm levels next week, with 80s expected by Tuesday.
