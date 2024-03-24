ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be windy and cooler today, with highs in the 70s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said strong winds at the coastline could usher a sprinkle or two inland.

But most of us will spend our Sunday dry.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Read: See Orlando’s newest music-themed brunch spot

Temperatures will return to warm levels next week, with 80s expected by Tuesday.

Windy and cool on Sunday It will be windy and cooler today, with highs in the 70s. (Kassandra Crimi/WFTV)

Windy and cool on Sunday It will be windy and cooler today, with highs in the 70s. (Kassandra Crimi/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group