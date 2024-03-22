See Orlando’s newest music-themed brunch spot

ORLANDO, Fla. — Savor a delicious brunch with performances from all genres at this Orlando music room.

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will host a musical-themed brunch series starting April 21.

The two-hour brunch will be inside Judson’s Live, the arts center’s newest music room. The venue was named after Judson Green, the late jazz musician and beloved Dr. Phillips Center board member.

In this series, guests can enjoy themed dishes from executive Chef Jason Klingensmith and specialty serving stations.

“We want this new brunch series to transport guests to a place where the room’s music meets its savory counterparts,” Klingensmith said.

Central Florida trio Za-Boo-Zays will perform at the first-themed Southern Brunch on Sunday, April 21.

The Southern Brunch will feature comfort-food favorites like chicken & waffles, short ribs & grits, pecan bread pudding and blueberry cobbler. People can also purchase alcoholic beverages and signature drinks.

See a list of the series below:

April 21 - Southern Brunch, Musical Guests The Za-Boo-Zays

May 19 - New Orleans, Musical Guests Brown Bag Brass Band

June 16 - Blues Brunch (Father’s Day)

July 21 - R&B Soul Brunch

Aug. 18 - Latin Brunch

