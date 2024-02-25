Wine Wars kicks off the Spring Festival Season at Lake Eola Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando’s only wine festival returns on March 23.

The themed event will welcome hundreds of wine lovers for an evening of fun and friendly competition.

This year, teams are vying for the championship title for the best cabernet and a chance to win up to 150 bottles of wine.

Tanya Baskerville, founder and producer of Wine Wars USA, is excited to bring this downtown to Lake Eola. “This was a unique concept that really has been so much fun to create. The attendees truly enjoy themselves, and we have so much fun. We couldn’t ask for a better backdrop than the beautiful Lake Eola Park. Most importantly, the charities we support are extremely grateful. I sincerely look forward to hosting this event for years to come.”

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with all the proceeds will benefit Key Haven Families, a service dedicated to providing a haven for kids in the foster system.

Team registration, tickets, and information for Wine Wars are available here.

