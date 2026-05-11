Winn-Dixie wins 18 national awards for private label products and customer service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Winn-Dixie Company recently earned 18 national awards recognizing its private label products, customer service and overall shopping experience.

The Jacksonville-based grocer said the awards highlight its focus on quality, innovation, value and convenience for customers.

“We’re proud to see our private label portfolio and customer journey recognized on a national stage,” said Gayle Shields, chief merchandising and marketing officer for The Winn-Dixie Company. “These awards reflect the intentional work behind our products — from quality and innovation to everyday value — and our commitment to making shopping easier and more rewarding for our customers.”

The company received multiple Game Changer awards from Store Brands, a program recognizing private label innovation and impact.

Award-winning products included Know & Love Crimson Tomato, Know & Love Tuna Pouches, SE Grocers Snack Nuts and Hickory Sweet Bacon.

Winn-Dixie also earned a Game Changer Innovation Award for its Gratitude Month campaign, a 60-day community-focused initiative that included discounted family meals, charitable donations and store-level giving.

Winning products included Know & Love Pecans Praline, Prestige Piña Colada Sorbet and SE Grocers Place & Bake Cookie Dough in Chocolate Chip and Sugar varieties.

The company also received first-place awards from the American Pie Council for its 8-inch Caramel Chocolate Pecan Pie, 8-inch Caramel Apple Pie and 11-inch Apple Lattice Pie.

The company was also recognized by USA Today among the Best Stores in America, America’s Best Customer Service and America’s Best Loyalty and Rewards Programs.

Newsweek also included Winn-Dixie on its lists of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women and Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

Winn-Dixie is based in Jacksonville and has stores across Florida and southern Georgia.

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