Winter break is approaching for Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida students and state employees will have scheduled breaks and paid holidays during the holiday season, allowing time for celebration and relaxation.

Most Florida public schools will start their winter break on Monday, December 22, and students will return on Monday, January 5, 2026.

Winter break dates vary slightly by county. Most begin on December 22 and end on January 5. However, counties like Brevard and Dixie finish on January 4, whereas others such as Charlotte and Citrus extend until January 6.

Christmas Day is on Thursday, December 25, and Florida state employees will get paid holidays for both Christmas Day and the following day.

Students in Florida returned to school last Monday, December 1, after a weeklong Thanksgiving break. However, they will soon have another break for winter, which begins before Christmas and lasts until the first week of January.

Governor Ron DeSantis has granted three extra holidays for state employees: the day before Thanksgiving, the day after Christmas, and the day after New Year’s Day.

