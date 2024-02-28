Winter Garden to get Florida’s 1st Market by Macy’s store

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

One of metro Orlando’s most popular shopping centers is set to become home to the first location in the region — and likely the entire state — for Macy’s Inc.’s growing Market by Macy’s concept.

Site plans and marketing materials published by Winter Garden Village owner Site Centers reveal Market by Macy’s as the new tenant for the 28,633-square-foot space at 3215 Daniels Road that formerly was home to Bed Bath & Beyond.

Market by Macy’s is a smaller format, more modern take on Macy’s traditional department stores, which long have been anchors for indoor shopping centers.

