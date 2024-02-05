Winter Park corridor is primed for explosive growth; take a look

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

It’s often said to “follow the money” — and, in the case of real estate in Winter Park, a series of property transactions may reveal the affluent suburb’s next corridor to boom with commercial development

An Orlando Business Journal review of Orange County records reveals north of $35 million in deals along West Fairbanks Avenue — from Interstate 4 to the west through Orlando Avenue/U.S.17-92 and to Pennsylvania Avenue to the east — during the past 24 months.

The transactions include high-profile trades, such as when an entity related to pest control powerhouse Massey Services Inc. paid $1.2 million on Aug. 7, 2023, to buy the Linda’s Winter Park Diner property at 1700 W. Fairbanks Ave., while others have flown under the radar.

