0 Winter Park HS student accused of upskirting girls takes plea deal

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Winter Park High School student accused of recording video up the skirts of four girls at the school took a plea deal Wednesday.

The deal means the teenager, who is now 18 years old, cannot go back to the high school next year.

A spokesperson for the school district said the teen can attend Edgewater or Colonial high schools.

The allegations surrounding the teen began in January 2017.

Eyewitness News is not naming the teen because he was not charged with a felony.

Lawyers for the girls’ families and for the teen worked out a deal that dropped the charges of disorderly conduct.

“We are very happy that this is done. This is behind us. I think it's unfortunate it took so long to be resolved,” said father Peter Allport.

The plea deal allows the teen to continue to play sports. He will be on probation until he’s 19 years old, and will receive counseling, and he cannot have contact with the victims. He will also have to write a letter of apology to the victims.

Orange County School Board Chairman Bill Sublette told Channel 9’s Shannon Butler that the district couldn't prevent the boy from playing sports, and that students charged with crimes are allowed to go to Orange County schools.

Students have a right to an education, and expulsion from one school is determined by the level of the offense, but plans are put in place to supervise students at another school, Sublette said.

The teen is currently at virtual school and will get to play football for Winter Park in the spring game. He cannot go to their prom.

