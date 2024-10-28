Winter Park Village’s $50M revamp brings new upscale stores, more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Winter Park Village has spent 2024 changing.

Since the beginning of a revamp by Ohio-based owner Casto was announced in 2020, the metro area’s 11th largest retail center has attracted new luxury-brand tenants as it has overhauled its facade into a modern, industrial-chic vibe.

Alexie Fonesca, a broker with Colliers, is one of the people responsible for the $50 million-plus investment. Fonesca, who’s also owner of Flutes champagne bar in the Village, told Orlando Business Journal about some of the new names and other changes that have happened in the past year.

