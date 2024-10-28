Candy King: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are top pick for Halloween in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Florida are getting into the holiday spirit with only a few more days until Halloween.

New online data is revealing the most popular treat being brought this year in the Sunshine State.

The No. 1 candy of choice in Florida is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Read: This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars

Halloween spending in the U.S. is expected to reach $11.6 billion this year.

The total includes around $3.5 billion that will be spent on candy.

Read: Cocoa prices pushing more people to buy gummy candy for Halloween

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group