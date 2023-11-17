Winter Springs to remove public EV charging stations over lack of use

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — People in Winter Springs will no longer be able to charge their electric vehicles in public starting next month.

Commissioners voted “no,” to continue using the chargers when its agreement with Duke Energy ends.

Right now, Duke pays and runs the city’s three public charging stations.

However, the city says the chargers are not used enough by the public.

But not all residents agree with the decision.

“The most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard of because there are so many EVs now,” said EV owner Robin Kaplan.

The city of Winter Springs will keep one charger at city hall, so it can charge the EV’s they have in its fleet.

