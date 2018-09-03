VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators from Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are trying to figure out how a boat with no one behind the helm hit a child in the water.
On Sunday afternoon, FWC said the driver of a boat at was somehow thrown off at George R. Kennedy Memorial Park in Edgewater.
With no one steering, the boat continued and struck a child in the water.
The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando. FWC did not release the child’s condition.
Investigators said no one has been arrested.
Location of the boat incident & investigation:
