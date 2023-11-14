Woman, 53, dies in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 53-year-old woman died in a crash in Brevard County on Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the deadly crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 north of Tupelo Circle in Cocoa.

Investigators said the 53-year-old woman, of Sharpes, died on scene. The second driver involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

