Woman accused in ‘torture' death of toddler son appointed public defender

    By: Sarah Wilson , Field Sutton

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County woman accused of letting her son suffer for days after he was beaten by her boyfriend was in court Tuesday asking for a new lawyer.

    Victoria Toth’s previous lawyer quit after Toth’s last court appearance. On Tuesday, a judge appointed her a public defender after Toth said she couldn’t afford to provide representation of her own.

    Prosecutors say more than a year ago, Toth let her 2-year-old son, Jayce Martin, suffer and die after being beaten by her boyfriend, Johnathan Pursglove.

    Pursglove is in jail also facing charges related to the boy’s death.

    The medical examiner called what the little boy went through "torture."

    The young mother's been caught on tape during jail phone calls claiming the ghost of Jayce speaks to her.

    "I talk to Jayce and he tells me that this is something that I, that we are supposed to go through,” she said.

    In court on Tuesday, she had a message for the Channel 9 camera, making eye contact with the lens and raising her middle finger while the judge was in the room.

    Her trial is set to start in October.

