0 Woman accused of killing 3-year-old for drinking milk asks to be released from jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A child murder suspect is asking to be released from jail to work on her case.

Lakesha Lewis and her mother are accused of killing Lewis' ex-girlfriend's 3-year-old boy in a Pine Hills apartment last year.

Investigators said Xavier Mokarsel-Satchel was beaten with a plastic rod then thrown down a hallway after drinking milk and eating yogurt from the fridge.

The child’s mother was charged with child neglect and Lewis and her mother were charged with first-degree murder.

Since the beginning, Lewis has said she does not belong at the jail, but despite her letter, WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said there's little chance she'll be set free.

Last week, Lewis wrote a letter to the judge saying she was, "Falsely and intentionally targeted for the crime committed against baby (Xavier)," that she's being "crucified without any evidence" and that she’s "completely innocent."

She also wrote that it's "extremely hurtful and mind-boggling" that Xavier's mother, Brandi Mokarzel, faces a lighter charge, arguing Mokarzel, "was solely responsible for her son's well-being."

"It won't hurt her case because there's no admission against interest. There's no confession. There's nothing in the letter other than whining and complaining and asking for a bond," Sheaffer said.

He said her plea to get out on bond is ill0informed.

"She stands no chance at all of getting out on bond before trial,” Sheaffer said.

Lewis and her mother continue to remain in custody without bond.

A trial date has not been set.

Mokarzel will go to trial on the child neglect charge in September.



