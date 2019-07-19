Woman beat son after he flushed rent money down toilet, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County woman is facing child abuse charges after allegedly beating her son.
Danielle Whipple, 24, is accused of beating her son after he flushed $720 in rent money down the toilet.
According to investigators, the child had a black eye, bloody nose and a handprint-shaped bruise on the side of his face.
The Florida Department of Children and Families gave Whipple's live-in boyfriend temporary custody of the child.
According to investigators, Whipple has been investigated twice before on similar abuse allegations.
Investigators did not say how old the child is.
