Woman beat son after he flushed rent money down toilet, deputies say

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County woman is facing child abuse charges after allegedly beating her son.

    Danielle Whipple, 24, is accused of beating her son after he flushed $720 in rent money down the toilet.

    According to investigators, the child had a black eye, bloody nose and a handprint-shaped bruise on the side of his face.

    The Florida Department of Children and Families gave Whipple's live-in boyfriend temporary custody of the child.

    According to investigators, Whipple has been investigated twice before on similar abuse allegations.

    Investigators did not say how old the child is.

     

