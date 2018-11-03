Woman charged with child neglect after son, 6, found trick-or-treating alone

MAITLAND, Fla. - A Maitland woman was arrested after her 6-year-old son was found trick-or-treating alone Halloween night, the Maitland Police Department said.
Investigators said the boy was found at about 8:30 p.m. about a half-mile away from his home. They said he told residents he had been trick-or-treating for several hours.
Residents said the boy, who was dressed as an astronaut, seemed dehydrated, asked for a drink of water and chugged a bottle of water, an arrest report said.
A woman who asked to not be identified said she met the boy while she took her children trick-or-treating.
"He was in fact alone, and he asked that we help him find his parents," she said. "It was definitely concerning to me. It was dark. He was pretty far from home."
The boy's mother, Jessica King, was arrested on charges of child neglect. She was released from jail after paying bail.
Channel 9's Samantha Manning visited her home Friday evening, but no one answered the door.
The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating the incident.
