Woman dies after car crashes into tree near I-95 in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Rockledge woman has died after a crash along Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release, the Chevy Camaro was traveling northbound on I-95 near mile marker 207.

Investigators said it is unclear why the driver lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was taken to Rockledge Hospital with minor injuries.

The 34-year-old passenger was taken to the same hospital but died.

FHP said they are still investigating the crash.

