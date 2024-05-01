Woman dies after crashing into box truck on SR 528 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash on a major roadway in Orange County.

Troopers said a crash occurred around 8:32 a.m. Wednesday on westbound State Road 528, east of Florida’s Turnpike.

Hours later, the crash still has two westbound lanes of SR-528 shut down in the area.

Investigators said a woman crashed into the back of a box truck that had stopped due to traffic in the area.

The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck and his passenger were not injured, troopers said.

The victim has not been identified and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

