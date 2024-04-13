Local

Woman dies after walking on a railroad track, officials say

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Fire (Nick Papantonis)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly train crash in Holly Hill that happened early Saturday morning.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies said the accident happened around 2 a.m. in the area of 3rd Street.

Investigators said the woman was trying to cross the railroad tracks.

Read: FHP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in I-4 crash

VCSO said she was struck by a northbound train.

Deputies said they are working on identifying the woman and reaching out to her next of kin.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

Most Read