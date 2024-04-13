Woman dies after walking on a railroad track, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly train crash in Holly Hill that happened early Saturday morning.

Deputies said the accident happened around 2 a.m. in the area of 3rd Street.

Investigators said the woman was trying to cross the railroad tracks.

Sad news to report: An adult female pedestrian was killed shortly after 2 a.m. when she attempted to cross the railroad tracks in the area of 3rd Street, Holly Hill. She was struck by a northbound train. We are working to establish positive identity and notify her next of kin. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) April 13, 2024

VCSO said she was struck by a northbound train.

Deputies said they are working on identifying the woman and reaching out to her next of kin.

