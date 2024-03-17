Local

Woman dies following domestic incident in Orange County, deputies say

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has died after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call for a shooting around 2 a.m. at State Road 535 and Lake Bryan Beach Boulevard, near South Apopka Vineland Road.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her 30s who was shot, according to a news release.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The sheriff’s office said it was a domestic incident, and there were no other suspects.

Orange County deputies will continue investigating the homicide.

