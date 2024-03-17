20-year-old man airlifted to hospital after shooting in Bunnell, police say

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Bunnell Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured a person Saturday night.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call around 10:25 p.m. for a man who had been shot.

When Bunnell police officers and Flagler County deputies arrived at South Drain Street, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound.

According to a news release, the man was airlifted to Halifax Medical Center with a trauma alert status, using a TraumaOne South helicopter.

Police said his condition has been downgraded to critical.

Investigators said a fight broke out on South Anderson Street, and after shots were fired, several people fled the scene on foot and by car.

Bunnell police said it is unclear if the victim was involved in the fight or a target of the shooting.

Detectives are working leads in the case with support from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about this incident can remain anonymous and call Bunnell Police Detective Sergeant Shane Groth at 386-600-7950 or CrimeStoppers at 888-277-8477.

