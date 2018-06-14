Woman dies in Port Orange house fire, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Port Orange woman was killed in a house fire Thursday, police said.
Firefighters and police were sent to the home on 4th Street in Port Orange about 12:30 a.m.
Heavy smoke and flames were already coming out of the back of the house.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire after about 35 minutes. A woman’s body was found inside a bedroom, where the fire may have started, police said.
Officials are still working to determine the woman’s age and identity.
Police said the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but the cause is still unknown.
