Woman dies in rollover crash in DeLand, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday in Volusia County.

The crash happened around 8:42 a.m. on State Road 44 in DeLand.

Troopers said a woman was driving east on East New York Avenue, east of Prevatt Avenue, when she lost control, ran off the roadway, and overturned.

The victim died at the scene and had not been identified by troopers.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Channel 9 is working to find more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

