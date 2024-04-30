Woman discovers grenade in Winter Garden home

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A woman discovered a hand grenade Tuesday afternoon while cleaning out her father’s home after his death.

Police were called to the home on Pebble Ridge Street near Avalon Road and Stoneybrook West Parkway after the discovery was made.

“We are taking the proper precautions to recover it,” Winter Garden police Capt. Scott Allen said.

