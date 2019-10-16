0 Woman hospitalized, 5 cats rescued after fire breaks out at Orange County apartment complex

A woman was hospitalized and multiple pets were rescued after a fire broke out at an Orange County apartment complex off Goldenrod Road Wednesday morning.

Orange County firefighters said they responded to reports of the fire at Cranes Landing after 5 a.m. They said they had the flames out 10 minutes after they arrived on scene.

Firefighters said the fire started in a first-floor unit. They said the woman who lives in the unit was sleeping when it started and managed to escape. Firefighters said she was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said crews on scene also rescued one cat from the first-floor apartment and five cats from the apartment above it. Firefighters said the residents of the second-floor unit made it out of their apartment safely, and that all the cats are expected to be OK.

Firefighters said 30 residents were evacuated due to the fire.

The case of the fire is still unknown.

We know now 5 cats and dog were rescued from the fire. The resident suffering from smoke inhalation is in critical condition. She woke up coughing and dialed 911. pic.twitter.com/q9Aa5HLEi0 — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) October 16, 2019

.@OCFireRescue just put out a fire at Cranes Landing Apartment Homes on Goldenrod near University Blvd. The resident was rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation. 5 cats were rescued. pic.twitter.com/ZrH7iVxUKm — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) October 16, 2019

They also rescued 5 cats from the 2nd floor unit. The woman from the 1st floor apartment that was on fire was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital. It took crews about 10 minutes to put the fire out. Cause is under investigation. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 16, 2019

