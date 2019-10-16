  • Woman hospitalized, 5 cats rescued after fire breaks out at Orange County apartment complex

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    Updated:

    A woman was hospitalized and multiple pets were rescued after a fire broke out at an Orange County apartment complex off Goldenrod Road Wednesday morning.

    Orange County firefighters said they responded to reports of the fire at Cranes Landing after 5 a.m. They said they had the flames out 10 minutes after they arrived on scene.

    Related Headlines

    Firefighters said the fire started in a first-floor unit. They said the woman who lives in the unit was sleeping when it started and managed to escape. Firefighters said she was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Firefighters said crews on scene also rescued one cat from the first-floor apartment and five cats from the apartment above it. Firefighters said the residents of the second-floor unit made it out of their apartment safely, and that all the cats are expected to be OK.

    Firefighters said 30 residents were evacuated due to the fire.

    The case of the fire is still unknown.

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories