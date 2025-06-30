Woman killed in box truck collision on I-95 in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — State troopers confirm there was a fatal crash on Interstate 95 Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on the northbound side south of U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach at approximately 1:42 p.m.

Troopers say the preliminary evidence shows a Honda CR-V and a box truck collided.

A passenger in the Honda, a woman, died at the scene. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The box truck’s driver was not hurt and remained on scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

