Woman says pastor, radio host sexually abused her as teen in church, hotel rooms, parking lots

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The woman accusing pastor and radio host Bryan Fulwider of years of sexual abuse said that starting when she was 14, he consistently sexually abused her in his church office, hotel rooms and parking lots across Central Florida, according to a newly released arrest affidavit.

In the affidavit released by the Winter Park Police Department, the woman details the more than 100 times she said Fulwider sexually abused her while she worked at First Congregational Church of Winter Park as a teenager, where Fulwider worked as senior pastor at the time.

According to the affidavit, in a recorded controlled phone call between Fulwider and the woman, he said he was always coming from a place of “love.”

“There was nothing salacious or bad about it, and you were always way too damn mature for your own good, and I have always loved you,” Fulwider said to the woman on the phone call, according to the affidavit.

“...It wasn’t like I was off hunting people. It was a connection.”

Fulwider, known widely as one of the three hosts of the weekly radio show called “Friends Talking Faith,” was arrested Wednesday in Altamonte Springs on a warrant out of Orange County on charges of sexual battery on a person under 18 years old.

Police said the woman contacted them Tuesday to report the abuse allegations. According to the arrest affidavit, the woman said she first met Fulwider when she was 7 years old as a member of his congregation.

In the affidavit, she stated the abuse started years later when she was 13, and Fulwider gave her his AOL screenname and told her not to tell anyone. She told investigators their instant message conversations quickly turned sexual, and that Fulwider eventually bought her a “burner” phone to use so her mother wouldn’t notice text messages and photos sent between the two.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police he first sexually abused her when she started working at the church when she was 14 and occurred “consistently” more than a 100 times until she was 18.

The affidavit says that abuse happened in hotel rooms, the church office and on church field trips.

In the recorded phone call, the affidavit said Fulwider told the woman he had received a redacted letter notifying him that he was being investigated by the Florida Conference for United Church of Christ for allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a minor over a period of years while he served at the Winter Park church.

“It would be as if I was a predator and you were victimized by me,” he told the woman on the phone call, according to the affidavit.

On the call, the affidavit states Fulwider said there was absolutely no one else the investigation could be referring to, other than the woman.

“They could line up every female related to the church and if everyone…except for one…told the absolute truth, they would have zero,” Fulwider said on the call, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, he said it would be the best for him if she didn’t say anything if she was contacted, but that she was free to say whatever she wants.

Fulwider made his first court appearance Friday morning. The judge ruled that Fulwider will be held on no bond.

Police said they are investigating whether there may be any alleged victims who have not come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-599-3211.

