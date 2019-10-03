Seminole County pastor, well-known radio host accused of sexual battery on minor

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A pastor and well-known radio show host was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a minor, according to a booking report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
Rev. Bryan G. Fulwider, 59, was arrested Wednesday in Altamonte Springs on a warrant out of Orange County on charges of sexual battery on a person under 18 years old, the report said.
Winter Park police told Channel 9 reporter Jeff Levkulich that the incidents happened between 2005 and 2010. Police said the victim recently came forward.
Police said they are investigating whether there are more victims.
According to TWGradio.com, Fulwider is the founder and CEO of nonprofit organization Building US. The ordained minister has co-hosted a weekly radio show called “Friends Talking Faith with The Three Wise guys” since 2012.
