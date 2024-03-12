Woman shot to death, alleged gunman identified by Orange County sheriff’s investigators

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators have released new information about a shooting that left a woman dead Monday in east Orange County.

Around 7:40 a.m., deputies were called to the shooting in the area of Goldenrod Road and Nolton Way.

Investigators have identified the shooting victim as 26-year-old Muralla De Santiago.

PREVIOUS: Woman in her 20s shot to death in Orange County

Woman in her 20s shot to death in Orange County, deputies say

They said she died at the crime scene.

The suspect in the case is John Beaucejour, 32, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO said deputies quickly took him into custody.

Beaucejour was booked into jail in Orange County on a charge of second degree murder with firearm.

John Beaucejour booking photo Beaucejour is charged with second degree murder. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute and said their homicide investigation is ongoing.

READ: Husband of woman killed after her Orange County apartment explodes speaks out

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group