Woman shot to death at Citra home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot to death Tuesday afternoon at a home in the Citra neighborhood, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called at about 4 p.m. to the home at Northeast 41st Court after someone reported a shooting.

They said they discovered the woman’s body upon their arrival.

Read: Orange County deputies search for missing 13-year-old girl

Read: Laken Riley: Cause of death released for nursing student killed while jogging at UGA

Investigators have not publicly identified the woman as they are still trying to notify her relatives about her death.

“Deputies are working to identify and locate a possible suspect,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “This is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Residents are asked to avoid the area while detectives investigate the shooting.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group