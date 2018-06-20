Woman sought by DCF found unconscious in vehicle with infant, drug paraphernalia

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was arrested after deputies said they found her either asleep or passed out in her vehicle with a baby.
Lake County deputies said they made contact with Lucy Maldonado, 39, about 5 p.m. Tuesday at a WaWa gas station in Clermont.
They said when she came to, deputies noticed track marks on her arms and said she was slurring her speech.
Deputies said Maldonado then put the vehicle in gear and drove away.
Deputies said at no point did the pursuit reach high speeds.
They were able to use stop sticks near the Orange County line, where Maldonado then ended up at a Walmart on Apopka Vineland Road.
Deputies said they found an infant in her car, along with multiple needles and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies called Department of Children and Families investigators, who said they already had an open case against Maldonado and have been looking for her for weeks.
They said the child had no pre-or post-natal care.
Deputies said Maldonado also had a felony drug warrant out of Orange County.
She is facing charges that include fleeing and eluding and aggravated child abuse.
No other details were released.
