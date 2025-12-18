Florida death row inmate could become 19th state execution this year

STARKE, Fla. — A condemned man on Florida’s death row is awaiting to hear his fate from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Frank Athen Walls was convicted of killing a couple during a home invasion in Okaloosa in 1987.

The Florida Supreme Court and a federal appeals court have both refused to halt the execution, which, if carried out, would become the 19th execution in Florida this year.

If the U.S. Supreme Court does not intervene, Walls’ execution could take place Thursday evening.

