Woman steals checks, personal info from mailboxes in Holly Hill, police say

    HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A Volusia County woman was arrested on charges of stealing checks and private information out of people’s mailboxes, investigators said.

     

    Holly Hill police said they arrested Karen Splain, 41, last week after a neighbor reported seeing Splain opening mailboxes on State Avenue.

     

    Police said they found several checks in Splain’s possession, and a journal filled with names, Social Security numbers and bank account information.

     

    Splain was arrested last year in Ormond Beach on similar charges, police said.

     

    According to the Volusia County Correction's website, Splain has a rap sheet dating back to 2016.

     

    The website also states that Splain had just been released from jail after she had been arrested on March 18 on charges of unlawful possession of personal identification and giving false name upon being arrested/detained.

     

    Splain remains jailed on $8,500 bail.

