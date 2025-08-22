Woman sues after getting injured during a Lake County GOP party meeting

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A legal battle is unfolding within the Lake County GOP after a video surfaced showing a man slamming a steel door shut on a Republican committee woman during a party meeting in Leesburg.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, and the woman involved is now suing over her injuries.

The lawsuit claims that the man was intentionally blocking entry or exit, which appeared ‘troubling.’

Channel 9 has reached out to the Lake County Republican Party for comment, but has not received a response.

