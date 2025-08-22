Local

Woman sues after getting injured during a Lake County GOP party meeting

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Lake County GOP (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A legal battle is unfolding within the Lake County GOP after a video surfaced showing a man slamming a steel door shut on a Republican committee woman during a party meeting in Leesburg.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, and the woman involved is now suing over her injuries.

The lawsuit claims that the man was intentionally blocking entry or exit, which appeared ‘troubling.’

Channel 9 has reached out to the Lake County Republican Party for comment, but has not received a response.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read