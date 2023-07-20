WonderWorks offering Florida residents discount before back to school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for something to do before the kids head back to school, WonderWorks is offering Florida residents a discount as summer winds down.

WonderWorks Orlando is hosting a Back 2 School Bash for local residents by offering reduced-rate tickets from July 31 through Aug. 9. During that time, Florida residents can get all-access tickets for $22, plus tax.

“As summer starts to wind down, we’re inviting families from across Florida to come have one final hoorah at WonderWorks before heading back to school,” said Brian Wayne, general manager at WonderWorks Orlando.

You can buy the discounted Back 2 School Bash online in the days leading up to the event’s start date. When the tickets go live for purchase, they will be announced on the WonderWorks social media pages. You’ll need to show your Florida ID when you pick up the tickets.

