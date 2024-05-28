Wrong-way driver crash survivor meets Seminole County Fire crew who saved his life

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man whose life was forever changed after being hit head-on by a wrong-way driver had the chance Tuesday to thank the crew who saved him.

Marcus Frutchey was involved in this accident on Interstate 4 in October.

He suffered from injuries like severed intestines, 13 broken ribs, a broken back, and a punctured lung.

Watch: Preventing wrong way driving: The new protections in place

Frutchey says quick action from local first responders saved his life.

His injuries were life-threatening, and he’s made an incredible recovery over the last seven months.

Watch: Woman killed, another driver seriously injured in wrong-way crash on I-4

When he and the Seminole County Fire Rescue crew met Tuesday morning, Frutchey told them he wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for the life-saving measures they took.

For Frutchey, the last seven months have been filled with 10 life-altering surgeries but also with a new outlook on life.

Watch: Woman dies, another woman injured in wrong-way crash on SR 429 in Orange County

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group