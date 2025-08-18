Wrong-way DUI drivers stopped before tragedy on I-4 and 408, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people caught driving the wrong way on the highway are facing DUI charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

One caught on State Road 408 in Orange County, the other on I-4 in Seminole County. Now, the Florida Highway Patrol is warning against drunk driving.

“Thank God we were there and able to apprehend these two DUI’s and put a stop to the wrong way driving,” Trooper Migdalisis Garcia with FHP said.

Jessica Montano and James Manning are both facing those charges.

FHP said on Saturday, Montano was driving eastbound in the westbound express lanes of I-4. On Sunday, FHP said Manning was driving the wrong way on the 4-0-8!

Both were stopped, preventing a tragedy.

“If you are someone who sees this driver, report it as soon as possible,” Trooper Garcia said. “Try to get the direction of travel, the exact location, and make or model of the vehicle.”

According to the Central Florida Expressway Authority, those wrong way signs, alerts, and flashing lights have an 88% effectiveness rate of getting drivers to turn around.

Trooper Garcia said Montano and Manning are accused of driving impaired, so their awareness was impacted.

Within the last week, FHP has launched its annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. Because of campaigns like this, from 2022-2024, drunk driving arrests are down more than 8% across the state.

“Once we stop you and we notice there is impairment, you will take the ride to jail,” Trooper Garcia said. “We are lucky we were able to stop it from hurting anyone.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group