WWII veteran's statue damaged in ‘deliberate' attack, building manager says

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park police are trying to find the person who vandalized a statue of a historic figure at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center over the weekend.
A plaster cast of Richard Hall Jr. was damaged by someone who busted a hole in the statue.
Related Headlines
Hall was a Tuskegee Airman, a group of African American military pilots who fought in World War II.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deputies: Trio races through 2 counties in stolen car, pickup truck
- Lake County deputy, firefighters exposed to narcotic during traffic stop, officials say
- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor: Meghan and Harry announce new baby's name
- Ex-Baldwin Park preschool teacher won’t serve additional jail time for molesting student
The damage left pieces of plaster crumbled and littered on the ground in front of the center.
The center's manager has no idea who would have done it or how it happened.
“This was deliberate,” said Barbara Chandler, manager of the Hannibal Square Heritage Center. "I think what they did was callous. I'm not sure what type of instrument or what they did, but as we both, as we both can see, this was deliberate."
Hall is still living in Central Florida and celebrated his 95th birthday last year.
The heritage center plans to have the statue repaired.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313 or CRIMELINE 800-423-8477.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}