YIKES! Homeowner finds 11-foot gator in kitchen of Clearwater home

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Can you imagine walking into your house and seeing an 11-foot-long alligator hanging out in your kitchen?
Well, a homeowner in Clearwater did.
Clearwater police said they believe the sneaky gator broke into the home through low windows in the kitchen.
The homeowner called police. A trapper also arrived at the scene to remove the large reptile.
The gator was captured, and no one was injured, police said.
Perhaps the homeowner will make sure those windows are shut from now and on.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}