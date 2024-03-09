You’re invited: SPCA hosts Kitten Shower Donation Drive in Titusville on Saturday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Kitten season is fast approaching, which means many local animal shelters will soon see an influx of cats.

The SPCA of Brevard is working to get ahead of the population boom, but they need your help.

So they’ve come up with a fun way for you to support their efforts.

The Kitten Shower Donation Drive will be held on Saturday, March 9 at the SPCA’s Adoption Center in Titusville.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers said since kitten season typically peaks during the spring and summer, there will soon be an even greater need for supplies and resources to care for cats and kittens.

The community is encouraged to participate in the special event.

The Kitten Shower will be an opportunity to donate supplies and learn about fostering the fur babies.

Guests can play interactive baby shower-style games with a kitten twist, enjoy some snacks, and of course, visit with some kittens.

Here’s what you might consider bringing to the party:

Kitten food

Formula

Blankets

Toys

Litter

The SPCA of Brevard’s Adoption Center is located at 6035 Sisson Road in Titusville.

For more information, click here.

